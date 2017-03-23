Army rescues 605 women and children form Sambisa

by Dolapo Adelana

The Nigeria Army says it has rescued an additional 605 women and children during its operation in Sambisa forest.

The Theatre Commander, Maj.-Gen. Leo Irabor, stated this during on Wednesday at a press conference at the headquarters of the 7 Division of Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri.

Irabor said troops on have continued to record remarkable progress in the fight against counter terrorism operation in Sambisa forest.

He added that “69 male adults, 180 females, 227 male children and 129 female children, were rescued during the operation between Dec. 7 and Dec. 14, 2016.

“The victims are in our custody for further investigation and interrogation.

“On the operation, our troops are determined to wipe out the terrorists from their hideout. I can tell you that the counter terrorism operation is already yielding positive results.”