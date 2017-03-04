AU Chairman, Alpha Conde calls President Buhari

by Dolapo Adelana

The Chairperson of the African Union (AU), President Alpha Conde of Guinea, Friday, called President Muhammadu Buhari in London, to wish him good health and speedy recovery.

This is contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the special assistant to the president on media and publicity Femi Adesina.

The statement read, “President Conde, who said he was calling on behalf of leaders of member countries of the AU, assured the Nigerian President that all African leaders stand with him in prayers at a time like this.

“President Buhari, while thanking President Conde for the telephone call, used the opportunity to congratulate him on his recent election as AU Chairperson during the 28th Ordinary Summit of the continental body in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in January 2017.

“The Nigerian President, who could not attend the AU Summit, wished his Guinean counterpart a successful tenure.

“President Buhari also expressed confidence that Africa will witness improved political stability, security and economic growth during Conde’s tenure.”