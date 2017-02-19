BBNaija: Gifty is the fourth housemate to leave the show, the high stakes game + more highlights

Tonight was another defining moment for some of the housemates in the Big Brother house.

ThinTallTony, Gifty and Marvis had been nominated early in the week and tension had risen over the course of the week as it was tough to guess who would be favoured by the viewers. What was equally hard to tell was the number of housemates that would be asked to leave, ThinTallTony confided in Bisola on Saturday night that he hoped only one contestant would be asked to leave.

Unlike previous eviction nights where nominated housemates were made to converge in the arena, tonight’s eviction happened right in the living room as all the housemates watched Ebuka live on TV. Before the eviction though, three housemates: Bassey, Bisola and Tboss were picked to play the High Stakes game and they got the chance to join Ebuka on stage.

Bisola and Bassey were able to answer their questions correctly and Bisola earned herself immunity from nomination in the new week. Tboss was asked to give the number of windows in the arena and her choice of 9 turned out incorrect so she gets to wash all the dishes used in the house tomorrow.

Just as the High Stakes game ended, Ebuka announced that Marvis had been saved from eviction leaving ThinTallTony and Gifty unsure of their fate for a few minutes. After what seemed like the longest commercial break, Ebuka returned on the screen to announce Gifty’s eviction and she was given only 10 seconds to exit the house.

Gifty met Ebuka on stage and gave the most dramatic post-eviction performance when the identities of the housemates who nominated her were revealed to her. She was far from surprised about Kemen and ThinTallTony but for Efe, she was totally shocked. According to her, she never even saw his shadow. When questioned about her romance with Bally and Soma, Gifty said she considered Bally a brother and picked Soma over him.

After the evictions, the housemates have moved on with the game and Tboss and Ese have had a long gossip session in the garden. They talked about Uriel being a backstabber and Gifty’s fake accent which in Ese’s opinion cost her votes.

Tomorrow is another nomination day. Bisola, Ese and Jon are immune from nomination so who should we worry about?

