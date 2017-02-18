BBNaija: ThinTallTony may just have betrayed his clique, Gifty’s missing bracelet + more highlights

Day 26 in the house was not as eventful as yesterday so many of the housemates got the chance to nap during the day.

Betrayal or just common sense? ThinTallTony set tongues wagging tonight when he chose Tboss, Kemen and Bally (runners up) to enjoy his reward for winning the Payporte Arena games with him. Many viewers are of the opinion that ThinTallTony is simply a betrayer for leaving out Efe who had once saved him from eviction nominations and Bisola whom he has quite a romantic relationship with. But for ThinTallTony, this is a game and he may just be out to play it perfectly without any sentiments attached. Moreover, his close pals, Bisola and Efe have enjoyed these rewards in the past so it was only right for him to give other people the opportunity, especially considering that Tboss had humbly pleaded that anyone who won at the games should pick her.

Early on in the day, Gifty accused Tboss of hiding her bracelet. Although she spared no one in her accusations, Gifty felt mostly disappointed because she and Gifty have a friendship that she thought would transcend such pettiness. Gifty also pointed fingers at Bassey but none of her tantrums produced the missing bracelet.

Meanwhile, the housemates had to prepare for their Saturday party and Biggie sent in instructions that were read by Head of House, Ese. *Who else thinks she can’t read and pronounce simple words though? Anyway, they had to be creative with their party decorations and had to find containers that had been hidden in different parts of the house by the Big Brother ninjas. The containers held paint and other content that would be used in completing the decorations.

There’s only day one day left before eviction day, the competition is stiff, ThinTallTony has lost the respect and loyalty of some of the viewers, Marvis seems a tired contestant, Gifty is giving just the right amount of entertainment but will this keep her in the house? Share your thoughts.

