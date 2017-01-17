BBOG, FG delegation search for Chibok girls in Sambisa Forest

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, Defence, Mansur Dan Ali, conveners of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group, Oby Ezekwesili and Aisha Yesufu on Monday joined the Air Force sorties in search of the missing Chibok girls in Sambisa Forest.

Some selected reporters from lacal and international media houses also participated in the exercise.

NAN reports that the team was carried in two Beechcraft 350 surveillance aircraft which departed the Air Force base in Yola at 2:30pm.

It was learnt that the air crafts entered the forest 35 minutes after departure.

NAN also reports that the team was taken to Camp Zairo, the former stronghold of the Boko Haram sect which was overridden by the army.

The team were reportedly shown video images of burnt vehicles and camps of the Boko Haram insurgents through an inbuilt surveillance camera.

Sambisa forest is said to cover 60,000 square kilometres which is about 18 times the size of Lagos and 85 per cent of Borno State land surface.

They were also shown locations of ground troops who have occupied the forest.

It was gathered that suspicious movement was discovered in the forest during the sorties.

NAN reports that another search sorties by the team is billed for the midnight and would last till morning.

