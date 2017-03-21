Benue killings: We seem to have lost value for human life – Buhari

by Dolapo Adelana

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the government and people of Benue on the recent attack on a market in Zaki Biam by unknown gunmen which resulted in the loss of lives.

In a statement on Tuesday by Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president on Media and Publicity, Buhari said, human life is scared and it seems like we have lost value for it.

The President condemned the wicked attack and directed security agencies to begin immediate investigation with a view to bringing the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book.

President Buhari, while sympathising with those who lost loved ones, also prayed that Almighty God will comfort the grieving families and grant the souls of the victims eternal rest.



The President also condemned the wanton killings in other parts of the country and challenges security and law enforcement agencies to rise to the occasion and end this blight on the image of the country.



“We must condemn inhuman and unnecessary shedding of human blood all over the country. We seem to have lost value for human life, which is sacred. Man is the glory of God’s creation and nobody has the right to unjustly and unlawfully take another person’s life in a reckless manner,” President Buhari said.



He enjoined all citizens to learn to live together in peace and brotherhood and not allow little misunderstandings to degenerate into heartless acts capable of straining the bonds of nationhood