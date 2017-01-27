Boko Haram insurgents attack military base in Yobe

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents on Wednesday night attacked a military base in Yobe with the aim of dislodging the troops, Premium Times reports.

A source said the insurgents attacked the Kumaya military base around 5:30pm.

Sources say soldiers initially withdrew due to the huge number of the terrorists.

However, a reinforcement was quickly sent from Buni Yadi to join the troop on ground.

The terrorists later fled after they were overpowered by the army.

Another source confirmed that three soldiers were killed and some equipments were lost.

Some soldiers have reportedly gone missing after the attack.

