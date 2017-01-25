Boko Haram insurgents kill 5, kidnap women in Borno village

Suspected Boko Haram members have killed five people in Dagu village, Askira-Uba local government area of Borno State.

According to residents, the insurgents attacked the village which is located along Adamawa border on Monday, killing 5 and also kidnappings some women.

Army Public Relations Officer of the 28 Task Force Battalion in Mubi, Major Bakare Akintoye said only two civilians were killed and there was no case of abduction.

Akintoye said the insurgents flee after troops mobilized to the village.

