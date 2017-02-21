BREAKING: Why I extended my vacation – Buhari

by Dolapo Adelana

President Muhammadu Buhari has told Nigerians that there is no need to worry over his health status.

Buhari said this in a statement issued on Tuesday by his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina.

The statement said, “President Muhammadu Buhari thanks millions of Nigerians who have been sending good wishes and praying for his health and well-being in mosques and churches throughout the country.

“The President is immensely grateful for the prayers, show of love and concern.

“President Buhari wishes to reassure Nigerians that there is no cause for worry.

“During his normal annual checkup, tests showed he needed a longer period of rest, necessitating the President staying longer than originally planned.”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments