Buhari, 3 other African leaders meet over Gambia

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday hosted three African leaders behind closed doors to discuss the impasse in Gambia.

The meeting which held at the Presidential Villa Aso Rock had in attendance, Presidents of Liberia and Senegal, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf and Macky Sall as well as ex-Ghanaian President John Mahama.

The meeting was held to deliberate on the final strategy to get President Yahya Jammeh out of office.

Jammeh was defeated by opposition Adama Barrow, who is supposed to be inaugurated on January 19.

The meeting is in continuation of discussion on the crisis brewing in The Gambia.

Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama said the Abuja that talks will discuss further steps to be taken.

“There are some disturbing information the (Nigerian) president (Muhammadu Buhari) is hearing which he needs to verify and the Abuja meeting will take a final decision,” he said, without elaborating.

Meanwhile, the United States warned its citizens against visiting Gambia.

“The U.S. Department of State warns U.S. citizens against travel to The Gambia because of the potential for civil unrest and violence in the near future,” the statement said.

