Buhari to lead ECOWAS leaders to Gambia on Wednesday

President Muhammadu Buhari will lead a delegation of West African leaders to Gambia on Wednesday.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema made the disclosure on Monday to State House correspondents after Buhari hosted the leaders at Aso Rock villa.

The meeting is to bring a final resolution to the impasse over Yahya Jammeh’s refusal to step down.

Onyema said, “The Gambian political crisis will be resolved in manner that conforms to the Constitution and respects the people’s will.

” Pres Buhari will lead a delegation to discuss with President Jammeh on Wednesday January 11, in a final effort at resolution.”

