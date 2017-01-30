How cabal has been blocking us from meeting Buhari – CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has alleged that a cabal has been frustrating efforts by its President, Supo Ayokunle to meet President Muhammadu Buhari.

President of the Youth Wing of CAN, Daniel Kadzai in an interview with joirnalists said the leadership of CAN “has been denied audience with the President to brainstorm on how best to solve some challenges in the country.”

Kadzai said the government’s position in some of the issues affecting Christians are not encouraging.

He stated, “The Ayokunle-led leadership is poised to ensure that all Christians worship without fear or intimidation throughout the country. The man (Ayokunle) just took over the mantle of leadership and he met crisis on the ground. He is up and doing to stabilise the system to be able to address the common problems we are facing as a body.

“He has made several attempts to see the President of this country to table some challenges that have been bedevilling the nation and the challenges facing the Christendom. Unfortunately, the Federal Government of Nigeria is not willing to see the CAN President because of one reason or the others.”

The youth president said the association should not be struggling to see the President in a democratic setting and for an issue that concerns national security.

