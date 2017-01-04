Cabinet reshuffle: Oshiomhole meets Buhari at Aso Rock

At a time when speculations are rife of an imminent cabinet reshuffle, a former Governor of Edo State, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, on Tuesday, met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting lasted for about an hour and Oshiomhole refused to give details of his discussion with the President.

He told State House correspondents that his visit was a courtesy call on Buhari since he left office as governor.

Oshiomhole stated, “You guys know that the President was in Edo State about three days to the end of my administration to inaugurate some projects.

“This is the first time we will be seeing since then because I have been out of the country.

“Since I am back in the country, I decided that it is necessary for me to come and thank him for that visit. That is the basic reason why I am here.”

Buhari had, during his visit to Edo in November, said Oshiomhole’s “wisdom and energy” were needed in Abuja.

He had said, “It will be a pity to waste his (Oshiomhole’s) energy by him retiring. I hope there will be a higher assignment for him to do more for the nation.

“I congratulate the governor for his hard work; Oshiomhole is a hard-working governor. We will need his services in Abuja.

“Thank you for inviting me, most especially during this time in the country.

“You have served two terms and you are about to leave. You deserve a place in history. I hope the APC will look for a place for you because your service for the country is far from over.”

