Countdown to Buhari’s return: Have you been counting how long?

So we have been sleeping on this for a while now thinking: “he’ll be back today… he’ll be back tomorrow”. And now:

BUT SAY NO MORE!

We are stepping right into these empty shoes that the President’s absence has left. Because let’s face it, there’s a lot to talk about!

We can start by giving him credit for not leaving us with a constitutional crisis by following the procedure laid down Section 146 of the CFRN which transfers the powers and functions of his office to the Vice President Osinbajo; thereby ensuring that the business of running Nigeria did not also go on a vacation.

We can also talk about the fact that the members of the “cabal” (please don’t shoot the messenger!) have been pretty silent lately.

We can also talk about the fact that the President has refused to let us in on the truth about his ailment and whether we should start looking out for a nice somebody to fill the office of Vice-President… you know, just in case.

We can even talk about the fact that Dollar has gone down and whether or not his absence has something to do with Godwin Emefiele and co finally looking like they know what to do and what to avoid.

Or we can just share laughs about this:

And we will… till he returns.

See you tomorrow!