Customs boss, Hameed Ali fails to appear before the Senate

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali on Wednesday refused to appear before the Senate, despite being served an invitation.

The senate had asked Ali to appear before it at 10 a.m. on Wednesday to explain the decision to collect duties from car owners.

The upper chamber went into a closed-door session at 10:32 am after he refused to appear before it.

The Senate had last week Thursday asked Ali to return in his uniform today after he appeared in white native attire.

Ali had earlier failed to appear before the Senate twice, before he finally honored the invitation last Thursday.

He had also told journalists on Tuesday that he would not appear before the Senate due to a suit over the the upper chamber’s insistence that he wears a uniform.