How DSS killed 9 people who visited me at Kuje prison – Kanu

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu who is on trial for treason has alleged that the Department of State Services (DSS) killed nine persons who came to visit him in Kuje prison.

He said this through his counsel Ifeanyi Ejiofor while in court on Tuesday.

Kanu claimed that “nine persons were arrested after they came to visit, traced to their homes in Abia, and credible information shows they are dead‎”.

The counsel to the Federal Government, Shuaibu Labaran however denied the allegations.

Counsel to Kanu also prayed Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja to drop the charges, stating that there was no evidence against his client.

The prosecuting counsel however asked for some time to respond to the application.

‎The trial was then adjourned to Thursday.

