El-Rufai explains how Audu Maikori’s tweets could have caused #SouthernKaduna killings (WATCH)

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai has said tweets by Chocolate City boss, Audu Maikori may have triggered violence in Southern Kaduna.

El-Rufai said this on Thursday at a session during the Social Media Week in Lagos.

Recall that Maikori had been arrested and released on bail after he tweeted that five students of an institution in the state were killed by Fulani herdsmen.

The story was later discovered to be false.

El-Rufai however claimed that Maikori has been inciting violence even before the incident.

He said the Chocolate City boss tweeted pictures of Boko Haram attacks as Southern Kaduna killings.

He said the state is trying to establish a link between his tweets and violence they may have resulted to.

He described Maikori’s action as irresponsible and questioned why he posted such sensitive information without verifying if it is true.

The governor also said Maikori will be duly prosecuted, while stating that he has nothing personal against him.

He added that since his government has started going after those posting false information, the violence has reduced.

