How to end Southern Kaduna crisis – Emir Sanusi

Emir of Kano, HRH Sanusi Lamido Sanusi on Wednesday said bringing an end to the crisis in Southern Kaduna will only happen when perpetrators of the crimes are brought to book.

The traditional ruler stated this at the award presentation ceremony of ‘Most Security Conscious Governor’ to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi in Abuja on Wednesday by the Nigeria Police Force.

- Advertisement -



Sanusi had earlier met with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo behind closed doors.

While speaking, the Emir said it was ironic that the Boko Haram sect which claimed to be fighting for Islam was killing Muslims while the Niger Delta militants agitating for resource control were bombing oil pipelines and destroying their natural environment.

He said, “You are a Muslim, you go to mosques, people are praying and you are killing them and saying Allah. In the Niger Delta, we have people who are fighting for resource control, they want money from oil and how do they get the money? They blow up the pipelines.

“There is such a lack of understanding, focus and sense to the violence. How do you blow up your pipelines, resources because you want resource control? How would you blow up mosques because you want to establish an Islamic system?”

He added, “In Southern Kaduna, we have people who have lived together for decades and centuries killing each other because they have constructed fake identities – settler and indigene – and because of genuinely lack of enforcement of the law.

“Every time there is crisis in Southern Kaduna, people die, there is a tribunal, there is a report, culprits are identified and nothing happens. So, these small instances utterly lead to conflagration.”

Sanusi admonished state governors and other political leaders in the country to think of the citizens more than themselves.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments