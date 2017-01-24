Entertainment Roundup: Awilo Longomba features Yemi Alade in new track, Batman vs Superman and Zoolander nominated for worst films in 2016 | More stories

Here are some of the top entertainment stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept and are still buzzing this morning.

Awilo Longomba features Yemi Alade in new song

Congolese superstar, Awilo Longomba has teamed up with Mama Africa,Yemi Alade for a new track titled, Rihanna.

Produced by Vtek, Rihanna is a complete dance track that might end up a street anthem, if well accepted.

Recall that we told you a few weeks ago that Awilo Longomba has been working up magic with Tiwa Savage as well, so we imagine that Awilo has much more Nigerian collaborations in store this 2017.

The video was shot by Clarence Peters. Watch it here:

Jay Z sells 33% stake in his Tidal streaming company

Telecoms company, Sprint has purchased one-third of rapper, Jay Z’s music streaming service company, Tidal.

The deal which costs $200m, would give Sprint customers customers access to exclusive content on the streaming app, although they will still have to sign up and pay to use the service.

With Jay Z making a return on his initial $56m investment made when he first bought the app in 2014, Tidal will now be on a bigger platform that will enable it compete with streaming giants, Apple and Spotify.

Jay Z’s wife, Beyonce, Rihanna, Kanye West and Daft Punk own equity in Tidal and with this deal, they still remain part of the company.

Batman vs Superman and Zoolander 2 lead with the most nominations at the Razzies 2017

You’ll have to agree that a lot of bad movies came out of Hollywood in 2016.

The 37th Golden Raspberry Awards, otherwise known as the Razzies is here with its list of “the crop of cinematic crap” and bet some of your favourite movies made it.

Ben Stiller’s Zoolander 2 leads the crop of crap with 9 Razzies nominations including Worst Actor for Stiller himself and Worst Supporting Actor for co-star, Owen Wilson.

Following closely behind with eight nominations is Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice with Ben Affleck also in the race for the Worst Actor award.

Organiser say 2016 was an exceptional year for terrible films, so the expanded the nominations from five per category to six.

The Razzies will hold on 25 February, just one day before the Academy Awards.

Foluke Daramola wants critics to quit talking about her marriage

Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola has reacted to the news making rounds that her husband, Kayode Salako has been seen going around with another woman.

In a recent interview, she told everyone monitoring her husband and essentially to quit. Daramola said, “I want people to mind their business concerning my marriage. It’s over-flogged already, everything about me is my marriage, my marriage, marriage! The pressure that Nigerians put on all celebrities and our marriages is not making the relationship healthy.”

She admits that her marriage is not without its flaws but insists she is able to handle the challenges even if they relate with infidelity.

Banky W shares behind-the-scene photos from his video shoot

R&B hitmaker, Banky W has a new music video coming for the track, Blessing me.

He took to Instagram yesterday to share BTS photos from the shooting location which has Clarence Peters behind the cameras and bet we’re already excited for what’s to come.

See the photos:

