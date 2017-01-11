Entertainment Roundup: Tiwa Savage records new music with Awilo Longomba, Brymo releases new docu-video | More stories

Here are the top stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing this morning.

Tiwa Savage records new music with Awilo Longomba

Mavin records star, Tiwa Savage has left fans thirsty after she shared photos of her studio session with veteran Makossa singer, Awilo Longomba.

The Congolese musician also reposted the photo via his Instagram page leaving us to wonder the magic both artistes are cooking up this 2017.

Tiwa Savage’s 2016 album ‘Red’ was a massive success and her deal with Jay Z’s Roc Nation label has put her on the spot, so we do not expect anything below standard. According to Tiwa, the new collaboration is “coming soon” so we anticipate.

Brymo releases docu-video for ‘billion naira dream’

The song ‘billion naira dream’ is on Brymo’s 2016 album Klitoris. The album which is his 5th studio album was nominated at the Headies in the Best R&B/Pop album category.

He may not have had a fantastic year but Brymo stands out as a singer and a storyteller whose lyrics go deep.

Watch billion naira dream here:

La La Land leads the pack on BAFTA nomination list

Barely two days after receiving awards in all the seven categories it was nominated in at the just concluded Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood musical, La La Land has received a total eleven nominations for this year’s British Academy Film Awards.

Top cast members, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone have both been nominated in the Leading Actor and Leading Actress categories. In the latter category, Emma Stone contends against Emily Blunt (The Girl on the Train), Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins), Natalie Portman (Jackie) and Amy Adams (Arrival).

La La Land is also nominated in the Best Film, Best Costume Design, Best Original Music, Best Editing and Best Cinematography categories. The movie is poised to have a good outing at the 2017 Oscars.

Mariah Carey’s Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame vandalised

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has confirmed that Mariah Carey’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was defaced on Monday night by an unknown vandal who drew a question mark at the end of Mariah’s name.

Although the star has been fixed at a cost reportedly put at $1500, the occurrence may be as a result of Mariah Carey controversial New Year’s performance which was thwarted due to technical failure.

