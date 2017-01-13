Featured, Thinking Through

Entertainment Roundup: Mr Eazi steps on toes with controversial tweet, Tekno signs $4million record deal with Sony Entertainment | More stories

Here are some of the top stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing on today’s Entertainment Roundup.

Mr Eazi receives massive backlash from Nigerians over one tweet

This was the one tweet that got Mr Eazi in Nigerians’ bad books throughout Wednesday.

The Skintight singer who recently emerged Next Rated artiste at the 2016 Headies Awards must have posted the tweet with the simple intention of airing his opinion on music in the African continent. He had no idea that TwitterNG users would rise in defence of every Nigerian music lover who is loyal to our local content.

It is a no-brainer that some of the reactions to Mr Eazi’s tweet were influenced by the long-standing supremacy battle between Nigeria and Ghana over jollof rice.

See the showdown that followed Eazi’s tweet:

Then came the ‘apology’:

In other Mr Eazi news:

The Soundcity MVP Awards Best New Artiste winner has revealed two of the artistes who are featured on his forthcoming mixtape. Mr Eazi has announced Phyno and Falz will be on the mixtape that is set to drop on 11 February.

 

Tekno’s deal with Sony Music is worth $4million

Tekno has completed the signing of his record deal with international label, Sony Entertainment and the deal is worth a whopping $4million.

We know this because the Pana singer appeared in a video shared by music promoter, Paul Okoye of Upfront & Personal alongside MMMG boss, Ubi Franklin where the trio make happy jokes about the cash worth of the new deal.

Watch:

 

Kanayo O.Kanayo returns to university to study Law

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo has decided to tread the path of education again.

Kanayo who is popular for his money ritualist roles in movies shared that he has just resumed as Law student at the University of Abuja.

He also gave his fans details of the courses that had held and others he looked forward to everyday.

Comments

Tags

You may also like

Today’s Noisemakers: Mr Eazi, Pretty Mike, Premium Times and others

The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

The YNaija Cover this evening – the 12th January

The Thread: Mr Eazi’s apologizes to Nigerians for his gaffe, but the response is mostly “sorry for yourself”

The Thread: The Ghana vs Naija music wars

Mr Eazi apologises for saying Ghanaian music influenced Nigerian sounds

Mr Eazi heavily criticized for saying Ghanaian sounds influenced Nigerian music

New Establishment: Mr. Eazi, Ire Aderinokun, Arese Ugwu, and more… Meet the class of 2017

Tekno not leaving MMMG, contract expires in 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.