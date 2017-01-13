Entertainment Roundup: Mr Eazi steps on toes with controversial tweet, Tekno signs $4million record deal with Sony Entertainment | More stories

Here are some of the top stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing on today’s Entertainment Roundup.

Mr Eazi receives massive backlash from Nigerians over one tweet

Ghana's influence on present day "Naija Sound" cannot be over emphasized!!! — Accra2Lagos 11th feb (@mreazi) January 11, 2017

This was the one tweet that got Mr Eazi in Nigerians’ bad books throughout Wednesday.

The Skintight singer who recently emerged Next Rated artiste at the 2016 Headies Awards must have posted the tweet with the simple intention of airing his opinion on music in the African continent. He had no idea that TwitterNG users would rise in defence of every Nigerian music lover who is loyal to our local content.

It is a no-brainer that some of the reactions to Mr Eazi’s tweet were influenced by the long-standing supremacy battle between Nigeria and Ghana over jollof rice.

See the showdown that followed Eazi’s tweet:

.@mreazi "after the Life is Eazi concert, no one is talking about me. Let me yamayama the place. Zagadat." pic.twitter.com/f9AeBfrIH7 — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) January 12, 2017

@mreazi Your actions this evening are the side effects of eating Ghana Jollof. Continue with your Ghana, don't let us see you in Lagos. — General Sani Abacha (@VillageParrot) January 11, 2017

This one is clearly delusional… You think cuz Nigerians hyped you doesn't mean they can't bring you down??? Don't test Nigerians ooh 😒 https://t.co/YMXj5nYgWE — Essai (@MMBM_LOAG) January 11, 2017

Then came the ‘apology’:

Just got a call, my fam in Imeko are doing family meeting to deport me to Ghana! Abeg my Naija people no vez pic.twitter.com/tGrMF379Ia — Accra2Lagos 11th feb (@mreazi) January 12, 2017

In other Mr Eazi news:

The Soundcity MVP Awards Best New Artiste winner has revealed two of the artistes who are featured on his forthcoming mixtape. Mr Eazi has announced Phyno and Falz will be on the mixtape that is set to drop on 11 February.

Tekno’s deal with Sony Music is worth $4million

Tekno has completed the signing of his record deal with international label, Sony Entertainment and the deal is worth a whopping $4million.

We know this because the Pana singer appeared in a video shared by music promoter, Paul Okoye of Upfront & Personal alongside MMMG boss, Ubi Franklin where the trio make happy jokes about the cash worth of the new deal.

Watch:

Sony Money 2Good. @teknoofficial @polawuk @ubifranklintriplemg @fuzengn @upfrontbookings @oneafrica_musicfest A video posted by Paul O (@pauloo2104) on Jan 11, 2017 at 4:29pm PST

Kanayo O.Kanayo returns to university to study Law

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo has decided to tread the path of education again.

Kanayo who is popular for his money ritualist roles in movies shared that he has just resumed as Law student at the University of Abuja.

He also gave his fans details of the courses that had held and others he looked forward to everyday.

