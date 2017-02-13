FG confirms Trump will speak with Buhari today

The federal government Monday confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari will speak with US president, Donald Trump.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama stated this via his Twitter account.

“President Trump will speak with President Buhari at 3:45 PM Nigerian time, today @WhiteHouse @POTUS @realDonaldTrump @NGRPresident @MBuhari,” he tweeted.

