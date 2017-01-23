FG will not change its decision on closure of Abuja airport – Amaechi

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has said the Federal Government will not rescind its decision to close the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport.

Amaechi said this on Monday at the second presidential business forum in Abuja.

He said damages made to a Lufthansa aircraft while landing has left it grounded for the past 3 days.

He was responding to a comment by Frank Udenba-Jacobs, president of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), who expressed the opposition of the private sector to the closure.

The minister said the runway has outlived its 20-year lifespan, making it collapse entirely.

“We are not going back on closure of Abuja airport. I understand that ‎Lufthansa landed and its gear got damaged and it has been here for three days,” he said.

“The runaway was built to last for 20 years but it has been in use now for 34 years.”

He said the government is not just repairing the runway but “rebuilding of the airport”.

“We are not repairing but rebuilding‎. If anything happens, you will ask us to resign and we don’t want to resign.”

