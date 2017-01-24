FG to privatise national assets as part of economic recovery plan

Minister of Budget and National planning Udo Udoma has said the Federal Government is considering sale of assets as part of its Economic Recovery and Growth Plan due to be launched next month.

Udoma spoke at the Second Presidential Business Forum held at the old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, and presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

- Advertisement -



He said the FG plans to privatize some national assets to restore the 2.2 million barrels per day oil production.

He however failed to identify the exact assets to ve privatized.

The minister said 10 other strategies had been prioritised based on their importance to the ERGP.

The strategies, according to the minister, are to accelerate non-oil revenue generation; drastically cut costs; align monetary, trade and fiscal policies; expand infrastructure, especially power, roads and rail; revamp the four existing refineries; and improve the ease of doing business.

Others are to expand social investment programmes; deliver on agricultural transformation; accelerate implementation of the National Industrial Revolution Plan using special economic zones; as well as focusing on priority sectors in order to generate jobs, promote exports, boost growth and upgrade skills.

Vice President said the economic plan was geared towards sustenance of the private sector partnership.

He said, “It is our strong belief that sustainable economic growth is only possible if it is private sector-led and a great attention has been paid as you will possibly find in sustaining private sector leadership, especially in the economic recovery and growth plan 2017, which is to be launched next month.

“The pivot of that plan is private sector-led recovery growth and plan. So, this forum is an important one for engendering the continuous engagement that this partnership will entail.”

- Advertisement -



Comments