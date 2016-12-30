Gambia President Jammeh appoints 6 foreign judges to Supreme Court

Gambian President Yahya Jammeh has appointed six foreign judges into the Supreme Court in preparation of his election petition hearing.

The names and identity of the judges have however remained undisclosed.

Jammeh also ordered that the electoral commission building which he took over on December 13 be reopened.

The electoral body’s office was shut by security forces on the same day Jammeh rejected the outcome of the election.

Jammeh had earlier conceded defeat to opposition candidate, Adama Barrow who was declared winner of the Presidential election.

He however rejected the results a week later, stating that the results were incorrect.

