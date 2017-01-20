Gambia: We will welcome ECOWAS soldiers with “cup of tea” – Army Chief

Gambia’s army chief General Ousman Badjie has said that his men will not engage ECOWAS troops in a battle. told Reuters on Friday that he

Badjie said this on Friday while speaking to Reuters, stating that he recognised new President Adama Barrow as the new commander-and-chief and would not fight a regional force poised to depose Yahya Jammeh, who has refused to step down.

“We are going to welcome them with flowers and make them a cup of tea,” Badjie said. “This is a political problem. It’s a misunderstanding. We are not going to fight Nigerian, Togolese or any military that comes.”

