Gambia: Yahya Jammeh reportedly preparing to flee (PHOTOS)

Embattled Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh has reportedly ordered the clearance of the airport as he plans to flee the country.

According to SaharaReporters, Jammeh ordered that all security officers and NIA officers vacate the airport while his jet has been prepared.

The Gambian President whose tenure ends on Thursday has said he would not handover power to Adama Barrow, after losing the December 1 Presidential election.

Nigerian troops and warship are reportedly on their way to the West African country to oust if he fails to step down tomorrow.

Comments