Gambian President Jammeh warns Buhari, others against interference

Gambia’s President Yahya Jammeh has warned President Muhammadu Buhari and other ECOWAS from interfering in the political impasse in the country.

Jammeh on Tuesday rejected “an unprecedented level of foreign interference in our elections and internal affairs and also a sustained smear campaign, propaganda and misinformation.”

“I believe we can ask Gambians to come together to resolve this and any other matter without undue external interference,” Jammeh said.

Jammeh also appealed to Gambians to “await the Supreme Court review and ruling on the election results” in May.

Buhari and other ECOWAS leaders are expected to return to Gambia on Friday to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

