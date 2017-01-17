Gambia’s chief judge pulls out of Jammeh’s inauguration challenge

Gambia’s President Yahya Jammeh’s hope to stop the inauguration of President-elect, Adama Barrow was quashed on Monday after the country’s Chief Judge pulled out of the hearing.

Jammeh had vowed not to step down after losing the December 1 election to opposition leader, Adama Barrow.

Jammeh had said the results had irregularities, challenging the election result at the Supreme Court, while urging it to stop the inauguration of Barrow on Thursday.

Chief Justice Emmanuel Fagbenle however said on Monday that he could not hear the case.

“Given that the injunction affects me in my capacity as the Chief Justice, I will recuse myself from hearing it,” he said.

“The motion therefore waits for the constitution of the Supreme Court or allow the judges to arrive in The Gambia.”

The Supreme Court had said it postpone Jammeh’s petition against the results for several months as it does not have a full bench.

The Gambia relies on foreign judges, notably from Nigeria, to staff its courts due to a lack of its own trained professionals.

Jammeh on Monday also appealed to ECOWAS leaders to allow the court decide his fate.

