Ghana’s President-elect Akufo-Addo appoints principal officers ahead of inauguration

Ghana’s President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed three principal officers ahead of his inauguration on January 7.

The incoming President announced the appointments during a short ceremony at his home in Accra.

Akufo-Addo has named Mrs. Frema Osei-Opare, as Chief of Staff, becoming the first female to be appointed to that position.

He announced Francis Asenso Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor as deputies to the chief of staff.

A retired Brigadier-General of the Ghana Armed Forces, Emmanuel Okyere was named National Security Advisor.

Akufo-Addo further named former Director of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), as the National Security Coordinator.

He also nominated a former interior minister, Albert Kan-Dappah as Minister of natural security

Meanwhile Nana Asante Bediatuo, a private legal practitioner was named Executive Secretary to the incoming president. Ambassador Hassan Ahmid and Eugene Arhin were named Director of Protocol and Director of Communications respectively.

