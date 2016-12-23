Why our govt is slow but progressing – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said even though the current administration was slow, it was progressing.

Osinbajo said this when he paid an unscheduled visit to the Mpape artisans’ village, near Maitama district Abuja, according to a statement by his media office.

The Vice President said the slow nature was as a result of ‘damages of the past’.

He said the destruction of pipelines in the Niger Delta was one of the problems the government is facing.

He said, “We are progressing but it is slow and the reason why it is slow is because there have been a lot of damages in the past.

“For instance, look at what is happening in the Niger Delta; that is where we get most of the money.

“But when the boys in the Niger Delta decided to be blowing up the pipelines, oil production dropped from the two million barrels per day to one million per day and we lost 60 per cent of what we used to earn from oil, that is partly responsible for the problem that you see today.’’

He assured them that the present administration was addressing the issues on all fronts with the fight against corruption.

He said, “if you don’t fight corruption, the money which we are trying to get, some persons will pocket it and that is all and there won’t be anything.’’

Comments

- Advertisement -