Gunmen invade Turkish school, kidnap 8 in Ogun

Eight people were kidnapped at the premises of the Nigerian Turkish International Colleges by gunmen on Friday night in Ogun State.

According to a statement by spokesperson, NTIC schools, Cemal Yigit, the incident happened around 9:30pm.

Yigit said the kidnappers gained entrance through the girls’ section and immediately held

three female supervisors, a female cook, a female teacher (Turkish) and three students hostage.

“The school security noticed some movement on the CCTV camera at the girls’ section and promptly deployed security personnel and alerted the relevant security agencies in the area as customary.

“Upon hearing the security alarm activated and sighting our security personnel, the armed invaders opened fire on the security staff and managed to escape through a very dangerous route with the hostages,” he said.

He however said the kidnappers are being traced by security officials.

