“I cannot rule out contesting for presidency” – Tinubu (WATCH)

by Dolapo Adelana

A National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu says he cannot rule out contesting for the presidency if the opportunity arises.

The former Lagos governor stated this while speaking with Sahara Reporters at the inauguration ceremony of Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) as Ondo governor.

When asked if he would contest for the presidency in the future, he said, “You see… there is nothing wrong with such ambition.

“It depends on the timing and the environment and what political leadership dictates. I will not brush aside such an aspiration.”

He added that it was an opportunity to serve Nigeria.

”It has been historical even that Buhari tried first, second, third, and forth before he got it. Resilience, determination, and clarity of purpose. Maybe as a senator, maybe as a president, you cannot rule it out. How can I rule such a thing out, the opportunity to service my country but you only do that when there is a vacancy” he said.