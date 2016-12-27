I could have defeated Trump if I had contested – Obama

Outgoing US President, Barack Obama has said he could have defeated President-elect, Donald Trump if he had contested in the November 8 Presidential election.

Obama said this to his former senior adviser David Axelrod in an interview for the “The Axe Files” podcast, produced by the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN, aired on Monday.

He said, “I am confident in this vision because I’m confident that if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilised a majority of the American people to rally behind it.

“I know that in conversations that I’ve had with people around the country, even some people who disagreed with me, they would say the vision, the direction that you point towards is the right one.”

While responding, Trump tweeted stating how impossible it was.

The President-elect listed some policies under Obama’s administration which he said were all failures and would have made it impossible for him to be elected again.

“President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me.

“He should say that but I say NO WAY! – jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc,” Trump fired back.

Obama in his last Christmas address has listed his administration’s achievements.

He had said, “Together, we fought our way back from the worst recession in 80 years, and got unemployment to a nine-year low.

“We secured health insurance for another 20 million Americans, and new protections for folks who already had insurance.

“We made America more respected around the world, took on the mantle of leadership in the fight to protect this planet for our kids, and much, much more.

“By so many measures, our country is stronger and more prosperous than it was when we first got here. And I’m hopeful we’ll build on the progress we’ve made in the years to come.”

