What I discussed with Pres. Buhari during a phone conversation – Osinbajo (VIDEO)

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has said he had a lengthy phone conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday.

In a statement by Laolu Akande, Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Osinbajo said when State House correspondents approached him for a chat shortly after his telephone conversation with the president.

- Advertisement -



He reiterated that the President was hale and hearty.

“Let me first say the President is hale and hearty. I spoke to him just this afternoon and we had a fairly long conversation, he is in good shape and very chatty,” the Acting President said.

He disclosed that the conversation was focused on the economy, the budget and goings on in the country.

The President was “interested in knowing about the budget process and how far we had gone’’, especially with efforts aimed at taking the country out of recession.

“As you know we had a meeting today with the private sector on the economic recovery and growth plan and he was interested in knowing what was happening with that, with the economic recovery and growth plan and what we are doing with the private sector.”

“And of course I informed him of what we are seeing, the protest matches and some of what the feedback is, what people are saying about the economy and all of that,’’ Osinbajo added.

The Acting President also dismissed insinuations that he was under pressure to resign.

“I was voted for by the people of this nation, myself and Mr President, and the people of this nation have never asked us to resign.

“So, I am absolutely under no pressure, and the truth is that there has been absolutely no pressure from any source.’’

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments