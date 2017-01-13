I need your trust, cooperation | Lawan tells lawmakers

The Senate leader, Ahmed Lawan on Thursday promised not to disappoint his colleagues.

Lawan while speaking at the plenary called for support and cooperation from the lawmakers.

“Nigeria is our country, it doesn’t belong to APC. It belongs to Nigerians. That is the position that the leader of the party in the country, the president, insisted that party supremacy must be upheld at all times.

“The 8th Senate started on a shaky foundation. This Senate will end on a solid, stable and successful foundation. I thank the APC Caucus for having confidence and trust in my judgment and ability to serve as leader of the Senate.

“I ask the opposition, that what the APC Caucus has done is for all of us. I am not a leader for the APC Caucus, I am a leader of the Senate,” he said.

Lawan also told journalists at the end of plenary said he would ensure a strong relationship between the executive and legislative.

“As a principal sales representative of the executive, I will ensure that all things that will come to us, especially bills, are good products that can easily be marketed,” he said.

Comments