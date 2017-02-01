“I stand with you and Nigerians on this protest”, Fayose tells 2face

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has said he will join the upcoming nationwide protest led by 2face Idibia.

In a post on his Twitter handle, Fayose said he stands with 2face and Nigerians on the protest.

He wrote, “To organisers of Feb. 5

“Enough is Enough” National Protest, you have my total support and I will be part of the protest.

“@2Baba, I stand with you and Nigerians on this protest. We must take our country back.

“@2Baba, let it be February 5, 6 or anyday, I will be part of any protest aimed at rescuing our country from dictatorship and nepotism.”

Fayose is the latest public figure to support the protest which is expected to hold on February 6.

The police have also confirmed that they have been duly informed about the protest and will provide security for all participants.

