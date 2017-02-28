I will forfeit salaries until workers are paid – Akeredolu

by Azeez Adeniyi

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has said he would not receive salaries until he is able to pay workers’ salaries.

Akeredolu stated this on Monday in Akure, the Ondo State capital, while formally meeting with the workers in the state civil service.

The governor appealed to the striking nurses and doctors to end their industrial action and dialogue with the government.

He promised the workers that payment of salaries was a priority in his government.

He added that a committee to address how the backlog of salaries will be paid would be established.

He said, “I am aware of your pains and agony. I feel your pains and what you are going through, and I can see your sufferings. I am surprised that you are still able to put up these smiles without seven months’ salaries. No doubt, a labourer deserves his wages.

“A committee will soon be set up to address this salary issue. We are set to move forward and at the end of the day, we will all win. Let us join hands to work together for the development of this state and I can assure you that with God on our side, we shall scale all obstacles to make Ondo great.”