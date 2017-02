by Dolapo Adelana

Ekiti governor, Ayodele Fayose says he will be Nigeria’s president anytime soon.

The governor, who is also the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum said made the statement while speaking on Focus Nigeria, a live programme on African Independent Television (AIT).

“I will be the vice president of Nigeria, even the President very soon,” he said.

The governor also spoke on the crisis rocking the PDP.

