I’ll fulfil my campaign promises – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says he will fulfil all his campaign promises.

Buhari made this known on Tuesday at Kuchigoro Primary Health Centre (PHC), Abuja, while inaugurating the Model Primary Health Care Centre for Universal Health Coverage in Nigeria.

He said the government will ensure the provision of adequate healthcare delivery to Nigerians.

“I am hopeful that our women will no more be dying needlessly during childbirth; our children will no more be dying needlessly as a result of vaccine-preventable diseases or common ailment; access to health care will not be limited because of lack of money to pay,” he said.

“I want to assure Nigerians that government will continue to ensure that great numbers of Nigerians have access to quality basic health care services. Accordingly, the provision in the National Health Act, 2014, for the basic health care provision fund is in the process of being implemented.

“I also assure my fellow countrymen and women that our administration will fulfill all the promises made to the people.

“The provision of quality health care service will reverse the poor health indices in the country.”

Buhari added that the government plans to revitalise 10,000 primary health care facilities across the country.

“Our administration in recognition of this promised to revitalise one primary health care centre in each of the political wards in the country,” he said.

“So far, we have commenced the revitalisation of one primary health care in each senatorial zone in the country.

“Our vision is to revitalise 10,000 primary health care facilities in Nigeria using a phased approach.

“The first phase of this approach is what we are flagging off today. It will signal the revitalisation of the first 109 primary health care facilities across the 36 states and the FCT.

“Kuchigoro primary health care centre has been renovated as a model primary health care centre where quality health care services will be obtained at little or no cost to the beneficiaries.”

