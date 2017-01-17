‘Jammeh: Nigeria’s warship sailing towards Gambia for military actions’

The NNS Unity, a warship belonging to Nigeria is sailing towards Gambia in preparation for military actions, if President Yahya Jammeh refuses to relinquish power on Thursday, BBC reports.

According to BBC, a top military source said the vessel left Lagos and is currently sailing off the coast of Ghana. It has been learnt that the Senegalese army are already preparing for action.

Jammeh had weakened the Gambian army by promoting his loyalists, including army chief Ousman Badjie, to ranks beyond their competence.

ECOWAS leaders led by President Muhammadu Buhari had made efforts to prevail on Jammeh to step down twice.

Jammeh has vowed to remain in office even as he lost the Dec 1 presidential election to Adama Barrow.

Jammeh on Tuesday declared a state of emergency as he desires to hold on to power.

Comments