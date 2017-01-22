JUST IN: Ex-Senate President, Ken Nnamani joins APC

Former Senate President Ken Nnamani has registered as a bonafide member of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Enugu State.

Nnamani who is currently the head of the Electoral Reform Committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari registered at his country home in Amechi-Uwani.

- Advertisement -



The APC had commenced fresh registration of members in the South East after its database of members crashed and wiped off.

Nnamani’s registration was witnessed by the Vice Chairman, South-East, Chief Emma Eneukwu, Director General of Voice of Nigeria, Mr. Osita Okechukwu, chairman of Enugu State chapter of the party, Dr. Ben Nwoye, and the chairman of the registration committee, Rev. Tony Ibeabuchi.

Details later…

- Advertisement -



Comments