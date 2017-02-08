Just In: NJC extends Onnoghen’s tenure as acting Chief Justice

The National Judicial Council on Wednesday extended the acting tenure of Walter Onnoghen as Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The NJC made the decision at an emergency meeting it held in Abuja on Wednesday.

NJC forwarded its resolution at the meeting to the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo who had submitted Onnoghen’s name for confirmation.

The council took the action as the Senate may not be able to confirm him before Friday when his tenure expires due to recess.

The extension letter sent to the Presidency was reportedly signed by Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad.

“All the NJC members that attended the meeting were unanimous in the decision to re-nominate Justice Onnoghen. We have already forwarded the letter to the Presidency”, a source said.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo had earlier sent Onnoghen’s name to the Senate for confirmation today.

Comments