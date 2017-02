Donald Trump’s National security adviser, Michael Flynn has resigned, Bloomberg News reports.

Flynn’s resignation comes after questions over whether he misled Vice President Mike Pence on discussing sanctions with Russia’s envoy to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak.

The White House on Monday said that President Trump was still “evaluating” his actions.

General Keith Kellogg has been named acting national security adviser.

