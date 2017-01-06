The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

Rivers rerun: Police dismiss 6 officers attached to Wike

The Nigerian Police Force on Friday dismissed six officers attached to Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike for alleged misconducts during the legislative rerun in the state.

2. I’ve never received any favour from Nigeria’s High Commission in London – Aisha Buhari

Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has described a report on Sahara Reporters accusing her of abuse of privileges at the Nigerian High Commission in London as mischievous and baseless.

3. “You’ll always be part of who I’m…” | Mikel Obi pens emotional departure message to Chelsea fans

Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi has penned an emotional message to his “Chelsea family” as he leaves the club to join Chinese Super League side Tianjin TEDA.

4. Extortion: ICPC returns N4.7m to 952 FUNAAB students

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has indicted the authorities of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) Ogun State for extortion.

5. Court orders temporary forfeiture of $153m Diezani funds

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday ordered that the sum of $153,310,000 allegedly stolen by former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Dieziani Alison Madueke from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation be temporarily forfeited.

