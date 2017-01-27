Men have more tendencies towards corruption than women – Magu

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said Ibrahim Magu has said males have more tendencies towards corruption than females.

Magu made the statement when the executive committee of the National Council of Women Society (NCWS), paid him a courtesy visit.

- Advertisement -



He said women are also prone to greed but are less corrupt.

“Looking at the number of people that have been apprehended by the commission, the number of men involved outnumbers the women,” Magu said

Magu described women as nation builders.

The EFCC boss stressed the need for collaboration between the commission and NCWS in the fight against corruption.

“We respect the independence of the judiciary and auditing bodies in our efforts to ensure that the corrupt are prosecuted, while stolen assets are returned,” he said.

He disclosed that the Lagos zone of the “Women Against Corruption” would be launched on Feb. 22, 2016.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments