How Military captured Sambisa Forest (WATCH)

The capture of the dreaded Sambisa Forest by the Nigerian military has been greeted with joy across the country.

The Forest, before its capture was the Headquarters of terrorist group, Boko Haram.

In a video gotten by YNaija, the forest was taken via a combined effort of the Air Force and the Army.

Using two Alpha fighter jets, the Air Force attacked the terrorists, smoking them from their hideouts, as the ground troops wiped them out.

Many terrorists could be seen fleeing from the scene aas they were bombarded by the military on all sides.

Watch video below:

Comments

- Advertisement -