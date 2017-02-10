‘Muslim Brotherhood’ planning massive attacks on banks, prisons, FG raises alarm

The Federal Government on Friday raised an alarm that the Muslim Brotherhood, an affiliate to Boko Haram is planning to attack banks and prisons across the country.

In a statement on Friday, Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed said investigations have revealed that the group was planning to expand its capacity to manufacture Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

The statement disclosed that the group has been acquiring chemicals such as sodium azide; Potassium Chlorate, and aluminum powder for the manufacture of explosives.

”One Usman, an IED apprentice, left the cell some time back to join Islamic State in Libya. The new desire to acquire IED precursor chemicals could suggest that Usman or other persons may have returned from Libya and have acquired IED-making skills intended to increase the activities of the group,” said the Minister.

He said the group is also attempting to acquire sophisticated arms, including shoulder-fired rocket launchers.

He said the group is also scheming to free its members who are in prison.

“Further intelligence monitoring has revealed that members of the Muslim Brotherhood are planning to forcefully free their members who are in detention in Kogi, Abuja and Kaduna, including one Bilyaminu, an IED expert for the group who is now at Kuje prison,” he said.

Mohammed urged Nigerians to report any any suspicious persons or movements to the security agencies.

