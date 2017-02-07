N2.9bn presidency honoraria budget can feed North-East IDPs – Ben Bruce

The senator representing Bayelsa East senatorial district, Ben Murray-Bruce says the N2.9b budgeted for honoraria for the presidency and its agencies will be enough to feed Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North-East.

Bruce, who stated this on Tuesday via his Twitter account said the money will feed at least one million IDPs for two months.

“The 2.9 billion voted for honoraria for the presidency and its agencies in a recession can feed 1 million starving IDPS in NE for 2 months!” he tweeted.

