NBA shortlists 12 lawyers for appointment as Appeal Court Justices

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has shortlisted 12 lawyers for appointment as Justices of the Court of Appeal.

Secretary General of the NBA, Isiaka Olagunju in a statement on Wednesday said the shortlist followed a call by the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa asking the NBA to nominate “suitably qualified candidates for consideration for appointment to the Court of Appeal.”

He said the 12 lawyers were selected from 187 lawyers who indicated interest.

Olagunju said the lawyers were screened by a panel before they were chosen.

The 12 shortlisted lawyers are Nnamdi Ibegbu (SAN), from Anambra State, who was called to the Bar in 1979; Enewa Ifeyinwa, from Delta State, who was called to the Bar in 1980; Alma Eluwa, from Imo State, who was called to the Bar in 1983; a former Judge of the Court of Appeal, The Gambia, Adegoke Oluremi, who was called to the Bar in 1985; and Oladipo Tolani, from Kwara State, who was called to the Bar in 1988.

Also shortlisted were Dr. Muhammad Alkali, from Borno State, who was called to the Bar in 1988; Prof. Nsongurua Udombana, from Akwa Ibom State, who was called to the Bar in 1989; Auwalu Mu’allimu, from Kano State, who was called to the Bar in 1990; Prof. Augustine Agom, from Benue State, who was called to the Bar in 1991; Gbadamosi Kazeem, from Oyo State, who was called to the Bar in 1993; Dr.Yemi Oke, from Ogun State, who was called to the Bar in 2001; and Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi, from Sokoto State, who was called to the Bar in 2000.

